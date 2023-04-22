Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Down 0.9%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.54. 252,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,673,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,673,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,538 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 173.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,695,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.