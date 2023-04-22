Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 67.51% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,054,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 222,890 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $3,745,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

