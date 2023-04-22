Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKWD. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $23.25.
About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.
