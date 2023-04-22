Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

