SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.57. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWYUF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.