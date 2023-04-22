Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) versus Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Critical Survey

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Cat has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smith Micro Software and Red Cat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus price target of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 204.17%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Red Cat.

16.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Red Cat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Red Cat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $48.51 million 1.45 -$29.28 million ($0.55) -2.18 Red Cat $9.02 million 5.49 -$11.69 million ($0.38) -2.39

Red Cat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith Micro Software. Red Cat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -63.51% -27.22% -21.96% Red Cat -227.84% -28.65% -26.33%

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Red Cat on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Red Cat

(Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise and Consumer segments. The Enterprise Segment will focus on developing a hardware enabled software platform of services and solutions to government and commercial enterprises and the military. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.