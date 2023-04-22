Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $6.70 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 17.6 %

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,609.07% and a negative net margin of 11,316.93%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

