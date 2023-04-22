SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.37. Approximately 16,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 90,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $591.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

