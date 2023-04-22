StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
DCT stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 0.59.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.