StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Orion Group Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:ORN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.80. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.
Institutional Trading of Orion Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
