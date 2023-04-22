StockNews.com Upgrades Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to “Hold”

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

