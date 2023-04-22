Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

INN stock remained flat at $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 650,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $702.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,734,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 38,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 78,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 102,719 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.