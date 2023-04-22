Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $34.00 at KeyCorp

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

