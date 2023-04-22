Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
