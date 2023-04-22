Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Stock Price Up 29.4%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 29.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 74,862,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 53,987,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

