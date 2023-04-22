Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target Raised to €3.60 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €3.60 ($3.91) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.37.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of TELDF opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

