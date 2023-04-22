Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $217.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $165.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.15. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $344.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.