TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$173.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$150.78.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$161.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$162.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$147.47. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$93.63 and a twelve month high of C$173.90. The firm has a market cap of C$13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

In other TFI International news, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,260.00. In other news, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,260.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$144.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,333,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,316,702.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

