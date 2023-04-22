The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNC. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $117.51 and a 52-week high of $178.33. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after buying an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

