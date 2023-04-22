Totally (LON:TLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Totally Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TLY stock opened at GBX 20.10 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £39.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.82. Totally has a 12-month low of GBX 14.68 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.19 ($0.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Totally Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

Totally Company Profile

In other news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt acquired 100,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £16,030.40 ($19,837.15). In other Totally news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt acquired 100,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £16,030.40 ($19,837.15). Also, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence acquired 27,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,956.12 ($6,133.05). Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

See Also

