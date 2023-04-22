Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Stock Price Up 8%

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 2,298,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,553,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Trackwise Designs Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products for use in aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and automotive sectors.

