Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Raised to $8.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Transocean stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,649 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 1.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 51.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

