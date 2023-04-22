TRON (TRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203.43 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and $203.43 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009757 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003711 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004423 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.
About TRON
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,729,202,200 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars.
