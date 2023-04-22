TRON (TRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203.43 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and $203.43 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004475 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004423 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001572 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,729,202,200 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

