TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.32) to GBX 1,520 ($18.81) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

TUI Stock Performance

TUIFF opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. TUI has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $34.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

