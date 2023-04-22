Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $47.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.55.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE UBER opened at $30.83 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,987 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

