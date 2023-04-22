United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

