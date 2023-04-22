United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $433.62.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $372.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 42.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

