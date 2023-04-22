Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -86.49%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Stories

