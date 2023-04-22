Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PCVX. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile



Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

