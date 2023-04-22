Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

