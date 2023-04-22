voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Shares Up 2%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VJET. StockNews.com started coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on voxeljet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

voxeljet Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in voxeljet stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of voxeljet at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

Featured Articles

