Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.42.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

