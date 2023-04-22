Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$10.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDO. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$8.31 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.112648 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$178,244.30. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.