Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$72.50 at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$72.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPM. CSFB lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$66.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$39.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5825797 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

