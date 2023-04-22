Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$16.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.
Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008, and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
