Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$16.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008, and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.