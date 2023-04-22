Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.58.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

