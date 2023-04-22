Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.22 billion and approximately $172.95 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for about $27,338.58 or 1.00060909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 154,311 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

