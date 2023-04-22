Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $118.10 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $118.10 million and $39,587.38 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,080,787,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,790,948,345 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,080,719,226 with 1,790,879,868 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06733229 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $65,652.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

