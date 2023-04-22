WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
WW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
