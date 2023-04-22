Zcash Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.57 or 0.00133856 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $597.16 million and $23.26 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00054341 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00034754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

