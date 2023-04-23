1,508 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Bought by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on NIC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
