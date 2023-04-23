42-coin (42) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

42-coin (42) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, 42-coin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for $27,537.35 or 0.99012576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00315529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012875 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

