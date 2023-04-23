85,517 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 409,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,990. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

