ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $169.75 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020468 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,561.62 or 1.00055986 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002151 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $200.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.