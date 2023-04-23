Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.57 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

