Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $205.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.