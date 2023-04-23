Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 14,300 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $23,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

