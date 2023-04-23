Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 29,700 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Bank of America boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

