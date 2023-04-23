Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 0.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $153.45 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

