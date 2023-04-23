Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 60.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,142,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

